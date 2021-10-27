Surviving the Aftermath Arrives November 16 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Iceflake Studios announced the survival simulation game, Surviving the Aftermath, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Paradox Store on November 16 for $29.99 USD / £26.99 GBP / €29.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Build a thriving colony and restore civilization to a devastated world in Paradox’s second installment in the Surviving series. Take up arms, fortify your gates, and fight against the hazards of the apocalypse—bandits, natural disasters, disease—all while making the tough choices needed to see your colony through to survival. Send Specialists beyond the colony’s gates to gather resources, meet rival colonies, build outposts, and more, securing the colony’s future. Equip your Specialists with armor and weapons to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife.

Key Features:

Build and Manage a Colony – Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement.

– Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement. Recruit and Manage Specialists – Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife.

– Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife. Explore a Procedurally Generated World – Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge.

– Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge. Make Tough Choices – Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony’s fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony’s happiness and affect its future.

– Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony’s fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony’s happiness and affect its future. Discover the Truth – Specialists will stumble upon mysteries while exploring the world. Uncover secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony for survival if it should happen again.

