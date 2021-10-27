Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey Headed to Switch in Q1 2022 - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Nameless XIII announced the post-apocalyptic narrative survival game, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022.

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey first launched for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 15.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A survival journey through a harsh world without rules or judgement, only the player’s choices matter in the face of moral dilemmas. They’ll have to manage the party’s food and equipment and find their way through a dynamic narrative survival sim with 34 possible endings.

Set 200 years after the first geological disasters a group of survivors called The Section set out into a ravaged world. Their goal is to find a safe haven to their people, but to reach it they face a post-apocalyptic wasteland full of complex moral dilemmas. Get to know the intimate dynamics, relationships and tensions between the brave captain of the group Petra, the pragmatic fighter Sinh, the young optimistic scholar Kali and the cautious scout Nadir as you travel the end of the world.

Key Features:

Make meaningful and difficult decisions in complex moral dilemmas.

Discover a new path each time you play depending on your choice.

34 different endings.

Get to know the group of four distinct characters.

Manage your food, equipment and medication and protect the group from madness and despair.

Travel and learn about this hostile world destroyed by a volcanic apocalypse.

Seek and harvest vital resources in the wild.

Overcome obstacles, violent encounters and the deadly climate on your journey.

