Microsoft Shipped More Xbox Series X|S Consoles Than Expected Last Quarter - News

Microsoft today revealed Xbox gaming revenue grew 16 percent year-over-year to nearly $3.6 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. Xbox hardware revenue grew an impressive 166 percent driven by high demand for the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood in an earnings call with investors revealed the company was "able to ship more Xbox Series X and S consoles than expected" in the quarter. This is "even as demand continues to exceed supply."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Xbox set a "record first quarter monetization and engagement" and the upcoming holiday period will have the "biggest lineup of content and exclusive games ever."

Nadella added, "Bungie is relying on Microsoft's cloud to scale and operate its games."

Microsoft's Xbox outlook for the quarter ending December 31, includes gaming revenue up in the high single digits year-over-year and Xbox content and services to grow in the mid teens.

The latest VGChartz estimates put Xbox Series X|S sell-through at 7.94 million as of October 16. Xbox Series X|S is currently tracking ahead of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 after 11 months on the market.

