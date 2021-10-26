The Banished Rise in New Halo Infinite Trailer - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries yesterday released the first look at campaign gameplay of Halo Infinite since Summer 2020.

A new trailer for Halo Infinite has dropped today focusing on the leader of the Banished, Escharum, who declares humanity's destruction to be imminent, starting with its heroes. Master Chief is facing his greatest challenge to date.

View the trailer below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

