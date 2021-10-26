GTA The Trilogy Physical Switch Version to Require Separate Download - News

It appears the Nintendo Switch physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will require a download of some kind.

The box art of the physical version of the game for the Switch has been posted on Target and it makes mention of "download required – see back." It should be noted the back of the box art is not available, so the size of the download is not known.

The Nintendo Switch eShop page for the game says the digital version of the trilogy will require 22 GB. The largest available cartridge size for the Switch is 32 GB, so the game should fit on a single cartridge.

However, it appears Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will require a separate download, even with the digital eShop version. The collection is shown on the eShop as a bundle with all three games listed as separate games and each is marked with "not available to purchase."

Grand Theft Auto III is 2.2 GB and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is 10.8 GB, according to each game's eShop page, while Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is only 119 MB and says, "The estimated system space that will be required to download this game is 6.5GB."

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11 for $59.99. A physical edition will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

