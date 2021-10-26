Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Now Available - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 295 Views
Nintendo has officially released the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. An individual membership is priced at $49.99 USD for 12 months, while the family membership, which can be used by up to eight Nintendo Account holders, is price at $79.99 USD for 12 months.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, as well as the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC.
Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:
Nintendo 64:
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Tennis
- Dr Mario 64
- Sin & Punishment
- WinBack
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:
- Castlevania Bloodlines
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Here are games coming after launch:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Every frustration and disappointment make my happiness. I have a good number of OG games to sell at high price on EBAY and so far Nintendo has been well damaging this market.
I felt a great disturbance in the Chartz, as if hundreds of voices suddenly cried out in cheap terror about an extra $.08 a day for dozens of games and a free expansion, and were suddenly silenced.