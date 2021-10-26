Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets New Trailer and Details - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new details and a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The trailer and details are for the recently announced Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark.

In addition to the early-purchase bonus of the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set, the Baneful Fox Mask will be gifted to early purchasers of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players can don this unique Hisuian Zoroark–themed Baneful Fox Mask as they enjoy their adventures in the Hisui region!

ntroducing the Newly Discovered Hisuian Forms of Zorua and Zoroark

Hisuian Zorua

Category: Spiteful Fox Pokemon

Spiteful Fox Pokemon Type: Normal / Ghost

Normal / Ghost Height: 2’4″ (0.7 m)

2’4″ (0.7 m) Weight: 27.6 lbs. (12.5 kg)

Reborn as a Ghost-Type Using the Power of Spite

These Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after being driven from other lands by humans, who shunned the Pokemon for manifesting uncanny illusions. But the Zorua perished, unable to survive the harsh Hisuian environment and strife with other Pokemon. Their lingering souls were reborn in this Ghost-type form through the power of their malice toward humans and Pokemon.

Disguising Themselves and Feeding on Targets’ Terror

If Hisuian Zorua spot a lone person or Pokemon, the Zorua may appear before them in a guise mimicking the target’s appearance. Unlike the illusions of the previously discovered form of Zorua, these ghostly mimicries are created using spiteful power emitted from the long fur on Hisuian Zorua’s head, around its neck, and on its tail.

Hisuian Zoroark

Category: Baneful Fox Pokemon

Baneful Fox Pokemon Type: Normal / Ghost

Normal / Ghost Height: 5’3″ (1.6 m)

5’3″ (1.6 m) Weight: 160.9 lbs. (73 kg)

Cursed Illusions Erupt Forth from Its Voluminous Coat

The spiteful power emitted from Hisuian Zoroark’s long, writhing fur projects terrifying illusions—and can also inflict physical harm upon foes, damaging their bodies from both inside and out. And the illusions that Zoroark projects have expressions of such utter malice toward every last thing upon this world that those who see them are said to be driven mad by the terror.

A Pokemon with an Unexpected Soft Side

Hisuian Zoroark is ferociously hostile and aggressive toward people and other Pokemon. But it appears to have a compassionate streak for those it considers close or like family.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

