Steam Halloween, Autumn, and Winter Sale Dates Revealed

posted 4 hours ago

Valve on the Steamworks Documentation page has confirmed the dates for the upcoming Steam Halloween, autumn and winter sales.

The Steam Halloween sale runs from October 28 to November 1, while the Steam Autumn sale starts on November 24 and ends on November 30. The Steam Winter sale runs from December 22 and doesn't end until January 5, 2022.

Steam Halloween sale: Oct 28 - Nov 1

Steam Autumn sale: Nov 24 - 30

Steam Winter sale: Dec 22 - Jan 5, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

