Gran Turismo 7 Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Game will Have Over 400 Vehicles

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new behind-the-scenes video for Gran Turismo 7 featuring creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

Yamauchi in the video discusses the more than 400 vehicles that will be in the game. There are vehicles from the past, present, and future.

View the video below:

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

