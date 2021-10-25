FIFA 22 Spends 4th Week at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 in its fourth week has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 23, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 12 percent week-on-week.

Far Cry 6 has remained in second place as sales dropped 42 percent in its third week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to third place as sales increased 12 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up four spots to fourth place as sales jumped 17 percent. The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is up two spots fifth place.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes debuted in sixth place. Physical sales are down 27 compared to last year's The Dark Pictures Anthology release. However, it is hard to say how sales are without digital figures. 48 percent of sales were on the PS5, 36 percent on PS4, and 16 percent on Xbox.

Metroid Dread falls from third to seventh place as sales dropped 58 percent. Back 4 Blood fell out of the top 10, down to 13th place, as sales were down 76 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - NEW Metroid Dread Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Grand Theft Auto V

