God of War (2018) PC Version Has Been Outsourced

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio last week announced the PlayStation 4 game, God of War, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a statement to ArsTechnica has confirmed the PC version of God of War has been outsourced to Jetpack Interactive, while the creators Sony Santa Monica oversaw the development.

Jetpack Interactive is a studio focused on porting games based in Vancouver, British Columbia. This is the first the studio has worked with Sony.

The PC version will have controller support and keyboard mapping customization. The DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, as well as other gamepads will be supported. There is also support for true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.

The PC version includes the following digital content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

God of War (2018) first launched for PlayStation 4 on April 20, 2018. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.

