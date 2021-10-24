Intel CEO: Semiconductor Shortages to Continue until 2023 - News

/ 529 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger an interview with CNBC said the semiconductor supply shortages are at the worst point right now and expect every quarter next year to improve. However, supply meeting demand levels isn't expected until 2023.

"We’re in the worst of it now, every quarter next year we’ll get incrementally better, but they’re not going to have supply-demand balance until 2023," Gelsinger said.

AMD CEO Lisa Su earlier this month said she expects the chip shortages to continue through the first half of 2022 with supply becoming less severe in the second half of 2022.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has previously said the console shortages will continuer into 2022.

"I think it's probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem," Spender said at the time. "When I think about what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today and then get it to the markets where the demand is. There are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.

"I think regretfully it's going to be with us for months and months. Definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year."

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles have faced shortages since they launched in November 2020. The latest RTX graphics cards have also been hard to find.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles