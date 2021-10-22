Fatal Frame Director Considering Remastering Other Titles in the Series - News

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, which originally released for the Wii U in 2014, is set to release next week on October 28 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Fatal Frame Director Makoto Shibata in an interview with JP Games was asked if there were plans to remake or port over other Fatal Frame games.

"As this title was prepared for the 20th anniversary of the series, we currently don’t have any plans to develop any other remastered versions," said Shibata. "However, the reactions we have received from everyone have exceed our expectations, so I’d like to consider this moving forward."

Shibata added, "We didn’t release the remaster for the sake of making a new game, but we hope that this game will be played by many users on several platforms."

Here is an overview of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water:

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is an enhanced version of the 2014 Wii U release of the same name, allowing players on all platforms to enjoy this unique horror experience. Players will step into the shoes of Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki as they venture up the eerie Mt. Hikami in hopes of finding those who have previously disappeared. In order to overcome the malevolent spirits housed in the mountain’s waters, they will have to master the Camera Obscura—a unique camera that can deal damage to ghosts upon taking a photo.

Each successful shot will cause a spirit to emit Spirit Fragments and if players are able to capture an image of the ghost and these mysterious fragments in the same frame, they will unleash a high-damage Fatal Frame attack.

Upgrading the camera’s parts, such as equipping a stronger lens or changing out the film, allows more powerful images to be taken, giving players more protection as they venture further up the mountain. When a ghost has been defeated, the camera is able to perform the Glancing ability to uncover the ghost’s past—helping to uncover the truth behind the disappearances on the mountain.

New to this enhanced version is a brand-new Photo Mode where players can use any character or ghost from their adventure, position them on a background of their choice, while adding a variety of effects (lens type, frame choice, focus, etc.) to make the perfect scary photo. New costumes and accessories have also been added including Yuri’s “Punk Ensemble,” “Cutesy Goth Ensemble (Black),” “Swimsuit (Blue),” and the “Triathlon Suit,” as well as Miu’s “Miku Hinasaki Outfit (The Tormented),” “Cutesy Goth Ensemble (White),” “Swimsuit (Yellow),” and “Swimsuit (Pink),” along with Ren’s “Groom’s Outfit.”

