PlayStation State of Play Set for October 27, to Feature 20 Minutes of Third-Party Games

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation State of Play on Wednesday, October 27 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will be around 20 minutes in length and feature announcements and updates for upcoming third-party games coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

There will be updates on previously announced games, as well as a few reveals.

