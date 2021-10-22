Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed to Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Intelligent Systems have delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp from December 3 release date to spring 2022.

"Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022," said Nintendo via Twitter. "The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience."

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

