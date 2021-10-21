Focus Entertainment Acquires Douze Dixiemes - News

/ 85 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Focus Entertainment announced it has acquired Shady Part of Me studio Douze Dixiemes.

"Focus Home Interactive today announces the acquisition of Douze Dixièmes, a partner studio of Focus made up of passionate creators from both the animation and video game industries," said Focus Home Entertainment via Twitter.

"We are looking forward to collaborating on exciting new projects with the team!"

Focus Home Interactive today announces the acquisition of Douze Dixièmes, a partner studio of Focus made up of passionate creators from both the animation and video game industries.



We are looking forward to collaborating on exciting new projects with the team! pic.twitter.com/9kjzkeyzmq — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) October 21, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles