Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that reveals Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark.

View the new trailer below:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles