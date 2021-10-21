Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets New Information Details the Classes, Environments, Characters, and More - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software have released new information Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that introduces the new classes, environments, characters, the Skeleton Army, and more.

Read the latest details below:

Detailing New Classes

Core to the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands experience is being able to create your perfect hero through deep appearance customization and a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees. Two of those classes include the Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker, outlined below:

Stabbomancers are sneaky, critical-hit-focused assassins who summon magic whirling blades to the battlefield and disappear into the shadows at will. They are all about creating and capitalizing on opportunities. The skillful Stabbomancer exploits foes’ weaknesses to stealthily strike vital targets to bring enemies down before they know what hit them;

are sneaky, critical-hit-focused assassins who summon magic whirling blades to the battlefield and disappear into the shadows at will. They are all about creating and capitalizing on opportunities. The skillful Stabbomancer exploits foes’ weaknesses to stealthily strike vital targets to bring enemies down before they know what hit them; Brr-Zerkers are tenacious, frost-infused bruisers who complement their firepower with an onslaught of brutal melee attacks. They are hardy warriors who hail from the frozen mountains, with a long line of ancestors who trained their bodies to withstand and even harness the bitter cold of icy winters. In battle, Brr-Zerkers prefer to do their fighting up close and personal, taking point on the front lines as a whirling maelstrom of exceptionally chilly death.

Visiting New Environments

From mushroom forests to pirate coves, players will experience a huge diversity of environments during their time adventuring through the Wonderlands. These environments not only look unique and fantastical, they also feature their own plot missions, robust side quests, unique enemies, and more that will be discovered as you progress through the game. The many places to explore include:

Brighthoof is the crown jewel of Queen Butt Stallion’s bodacious queendom and a beacon of light to all who yearn to bunker or be badass. Though diligently protected by the honored Diamond Guard, the capital city of the Wonderlands has (of-late) been brought low by nefarious enemies;

is the crown jewel of Queen Butt Stallion’s bodacious queendom and a beacon of light to all who yearn to bunker or be badass. Though diligently protected by the honored Diamond Guard, the capital city of the Wonderlands has (of-late) been brought low by nefarious enemies; Butt Stallion’s Castle , Castle Sparklewithers, is brighter than the shiniest stars and more magical than the most majestic mages. The castle glows so brightly, the queendom is bathed in eternal light;

, Castle Sparklewithers, is brighter than the shiniest stars and more magical than the most majestic mages. The castle glows so brightly, the queendom is bathed in eternal light; Sunfang Oasis seems like the ideal reprieve from the unrelenting heat of deserts in the Wonderlands, with its lush foliage, shimmering lagoons, andcolossal ruins from civilizations long past. But unwary travelers lured in by these calming sights won’t notice the ever-nearing slither of the ferocious Coiled until it’s too late.

seems like the ideal reprieve from the unrelenting heat of deserts in the Wonderlands, with its lush foliage, shimmering lagoons, andcolossal ruins from civilizations long past. But unwary travelers lured in by these calming sights won’t notice the ever-nearing slither of the ferocious Coiled until it’s too late. The Tangledrift beanstalk lifted up entire chunks of earth as its stem grew to pierce the heavens, creating an ecosystem unto itself high above the clouds. Some folks have adapted to this ludicrously lofty lifestyle and made the most of their surprise high-rise homes. But even towns in the sky aren’t out of harm’s reach.

The Skeleton Army Rises

During your epic quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, you’ll encounter a huge variety of monsters, from sharks with legs to sentient skeletons:

Skeleton Army. Denizens of the Wonderlands are peacefully laid to rest six feet under—until that jerky Dragon Lord reanimates their remains to become his rank-and-file soldiers in an unwavering army of skellypeople. These bony minions don’t seem to remember anything about their mortal past, instead focusing their entire undead existence on attacking you with deadly weapons and devastating mockery.

Welcoming Fan-Favorite Characters

Tiny Tina is the world’s most dangerous 13-year-old. She loves bunnies, sugar, and weapons-grade explosives. As Bunker Master, Tina has created the entire Wonderlands as a magical playground to excite and delight her friends;

is the world’s most dangerous 13-year-old. She loves bunnies, sugar, and weapons-grade explosives. As Bunker Master, Tina has created the entire Wonderlands as a magical playground to excite and delight her friends; Butt Stallion is a magical diamond binicorn (with two horns), the ruler overseeing the Wonderlands from her capital city of Brighthoof.

Exploring the Overworld, Spells, and Melee

The Wonderlands allows you to explore fantastical locales connected by a vast Overworld and, alongside powerful guns, introduces spells and melee weapons to your expansive arsenal:

The Overworld is an unmistakable nod to tabletop gaming, which gives players a third-person, bird’s-eye view as characters sprint around Tina’s meticulously crafted game board. Your character’s heroic proportions are shrunken down, allowing you to explore the many nooks and crannies of the game board. Some discoveries might be minor—a shortcut here, a smattering of gold-filled chests there—but you could end up stumbling onto an entirely optional area that some adventurers might miss entirely;

is an unmistakable nod to tabletop gaming, which gives players a third-person, bird’s-eye view as characters sprint around Tina’s meticulously crafted game board. Your character’s heroic proportions are shrunken down, allowing you to explore the many nooks and crannies of the game board. Some discoveries might be minor—a shortcut here, a smattering of gold-filled chests there—but you could end up stumbling onto an entirely optional area that some adventurers might miss entirely; Spellcasting is a blast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands , with most spells having short cooldowns that let you frequently fire magic from your fingertips. Some spells will make short work of enemies, roasting them with fire or sending them flying with a mini tornado; others offer more utility, like giving you and your allies a bit of protection or reduced cooldowns;

is a blast in , with most spells having short cooldowns that let you frequently fire magic from your fingertips. Some spells will make short work of enemies, roasting them with fire or sending them flying with a mini tornado; others offer more utility, like giving you and your allies a bit of protection or reduced cooldowns; Melee combat completes the combat trifecta of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In addition to your guns and spell loadout, you’re able to keep a dedicated melee weapon constantly equipped and ready to use in combat. It’s not likely to take precedence over the gun in your right hand and the spell in your left, but weaving a few close-up strikes into the flow of combat can go a long way.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25, 2022.

