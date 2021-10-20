Xbox's Matt Booty Praises PlayStation Lineup, Wants More High Production Games on Xbox - News

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty in an interview with Kinda Funny Games (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) praised the first-party PlayStation lineup with its immersive AAA titles.

Booty wants to see these types of games on Xbox that have a big open world you can get lost in, as well as high production values and well realised characters.

"First, just to bring it up, hats off to Sony and their studio system and the leaders that they’ve got there, I mean it’s fantastic," Booty said. "You can’t argue with the quality and the craft and the games that they’ve delivered, that they’re working on now and the stuff that we’ve seen so far, so just kudos and hats off to them.

"I tend to come at that, less of 'one of those' and more making sure that we are paying attention to fan expectations. I think that there’s a certain kind of game that generates an anticipation that kind of becomes this big tentpole moment, it’s a game that fits that intersection that everybody can play and it’s also a big world that you feel like you can inhabit, and I think those kinds of games are important.

"And certainly, it’s been a place where we have not been out in front, we haven’t really had the sort of one to one with Sony there. I don’t necessarily want to get into, 'what’s our Uncharted? What’s our Horizon Zero Dawn? What’s our this? What’s our that?' I don’t think that does anybody any good.

"But you hit on a great point which is, what I take away was, what are those game that have got universal themes, that have got a big world that people want to get lost in, that have really well realised characters and really high production values? That is absolutely what we want to go after."

Booty added Xbox is not gone growing and are working to make sure Xbox has "those kinds of games."

"[Xbox boss] Phil [Spencer] did an interview yesterday I think with the Wall Street Journal and he was talking about, 'look we’re not done, we’re still growing, the games industry is growing, Xbox is growing,'" said Booty.

"So we studios are going to have to grow along with that, and making sure that we've got those kinds of games for our fans is important for us."

