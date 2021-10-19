Phil Spencer: Xbox Staying Out of VR Hardware Market - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with The Wall Street Journal Tech Live and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle was asked if he was content with Xbox to leave virtual reality as a "differentiator" between it and PlayStation.

Spencer applauded what Sony is doing with PlayStation VR, Valve with its Valve Index, and Oculus, however, there are no plans for Xbox to enter the VR hardware market. The plan is for Xbox to focus on software.

"I think that when we think about immersion, we think about mixed reality, virtual reality, I’ll even take it to metaverse, which seems to be the buzzword of the day now," said Spencer.

"We’re big believers in that software platform and the devices that will enable that. Absolutely. [But] we’re focused a lot more on the software side of that right now. When I think about immersive worlds and I think about the connection of a player and community, that’s something that’s very high on our investment list.

"I think the devices that are out there now, we stay connected with a lot of the players that are out there. [With] people building hardware, a lot of that happens on Windows and we experiment and talk to a lot of the partners that are there.

"I think that the hardware innovation that’s happening is great and it’s an important enabler, [but] right now I’m deciding to stay more in the software side of that enablement. I believe it will scale better in the long run.

"And you know, I applaud what Sony‘s doing, I applaud what Oculus is doing, what Valve has done. I mean, there’s a lot of good players out there that have done some amazing VR work. But yeah, we’re gonna stay as a company right now in the consumer space focused on software, and I think that’s a good bet."

