Phil Spencer: Xbox Staying Out of VR Hardware Market
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with The Wall Street Journal Tech Live and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle was asked if he was content with Xbox to leave virtual reality as a "differentiator" between it and PlayStation.
Spencer applauded what Sony is doing with PlayStation VR, Valve with its Valve Index, and Oculus, however, there are no plans for Xbox to enter the VR hardware market. The plan is for Xbox to focus on software.
"I think that when we think about immersion, we think about mixed reality, virtual reality, I’ll even take it to metaverse, which seems to be the buzzword of the day now," said Spencer.
"We’re big believers in that software platform and the devices that will enable that. Absolutely. [But] we’re focused a lot more on the software side of that right now. When I think about immersive worlds and I think about the connection of a player and community, that’s something that’s very high on our investment list.
"I think the devices that are out there now, we stay connected with a lot of the players that are out there. [With] people building hardware, a lot of that happens on Windows and we experiment and talk to a lot of the partners that are there.
"I think that the hardware innovation that’s happening is great and it’s an important enabler, [but] right now I’m deciding to stay more in the software side of that enablement. I believe it will scale better in the long run.
"And you know, I applaud what Sony‘s doing, I applaud what Oculus is doing, what Valve has done. I mean, there’s a lot of good players out there that have done some amazing VR work. But yeah, we’re gonna stay as a company right now in the consumer space focused on software, and I think that’s a good bet."
I don't blame them for that decision. VR is still very niche. Last I saw, PSVR surpassed 5 million unit sold, which is still very commendable, but the VR platform is still some years away from truly being a mainstream hit. Maybe PSVR2 will be what the platform needs to break through!
Plus, lets be real, Xbox needs to shore up their first-party software first before they get into other gaming business ventures lol, which they are working hard on
Well they will be again in a catch up competition, one they didn`t had luck on consoles business.
What's to catch up on? VR is never going to be as big as standard gaming, let alone mobile gaming in my opinion. There is a casual crowd that enjoys it like when Wii motes came out, but in a few years they will move on and never look back, leaving only the hardcore doing VR and that isn't a big enough market to make the kind of profit MS wants.
But that's the problem with microsoft, they just think about profits, but to have profits you first need to show a reason to buy your console instead of the competition, and when the competition shows constantly better exclusives and new ideas such as VR, new controller and so on, then consumers will choose the competition instead.
You say VR will never catch up to normal gaming, I agree, but microsoft is not even having any normal gaming in there, everything is on PC, just think about it, we are almost 1 year into the generation and there's no xbox series exclusives at all while ps5 already has Returnal which is excellent, Demon souls which is excellent, ratchet and clank which is excellent, and some other ps exclusives not on PC too. On top of that they also have enhanced versions of Death stranding, Ghost of tsushima, spiderman, final fantasy and more, all not on xbox. And with the new god of war and new GT soon and new horizon zero dawn I don't see how microsoft will have any change of competing. The new elder scrolls and fallout are years away from release. Halo might be good, but its just another halo.
The ori games are fantastic but I got them on PC and switch. Quantum break was fantastic, but ruined by the several 20 min long cutscenes.
Not working hard enough when the competition can pump out excellent exclusives frequently while still developing VR games and a new VR headset.
Microsoft is being very lazy since mid 360 days.
One word: management
Maybe, I think they just dont care, they just want to make money with no effort, they made xbox live and they thought, lets just ride it out wait for the money to keep pouring in.
Big mistake for microsoft, first they cant compete in exclusive games, then all the buzz about the ps5 controller, which I personally don't actually enjoy the haptics, but I love the adaptive triggers. But VR is the future, how can microsoft not invest in it?
Fortunately I don't need an xbox as all games are on PC and my PC is more powerful than the xbox series X, and I have VR there.
Either they don't see a big market for it yet, or they don't want to split their resources since they are already concentrating on Console, PC and Cloud. So adding another platform is probably too much to handle right now.
So why do they have Kinect? Is VR really that different from a hardware - software experience? Focusing only on software is then a pretty new strategy.
They don't have the kinect. They had the kinect. They aren't pushing that technology anymore, with good reason.
Let`s forget the promises on X1 and if they are investing in the SW side of the VR which VR game have they launched?
He most likely alluding to Windows rather than specific games.