Curve Digital Rebranded as Curve Games

Publisher Curve Digital announced it has been rebranded as Curve Games with the launch of a new brand strategy and visual identity.

The goal of the rebranding is to better support developers as the market becomes more competitive. The new strategic framework will help connect developer's creative visions with the gaming experience of players.

"Our mission is to support and release the most exciting, fun-filled games for passionate player communities across the globe," said Curve Games CEO John Clark. "Integral to this is finding games that inspire us and partnering with people that we trust and respect. Our new brand identity is underpinned by these values and reflects Curve’s rapid transformation and growth in recent years."

