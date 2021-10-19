Microsoft Giving Away Adidas-Themed Xbox Series X - News

The official Xbox Twitter account announced it has partnered with Adidas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox by giving away a special edition Xbox Series X with Adidas theming.

The console is green and black with the green making the shape of an X. The giveaway also includes an Adidas 20th anniversary Forum Tech Shoe and the Hyperkin Duke Controller. The giveaway ends on October 23.

In order to enter the giveaway you must follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the below tweet with #XboxSweepstakes. To enter you must be a legal resident in an Xbox Supported Country or Region, and be fourteen (14) years of age or older. If you are 14 years of age or older but have not reached the age of majority in your legal place of residence, then you must have consent of a parent or legal guardian.

