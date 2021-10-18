Dying Light Rated for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

/ 117 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Developer Techland earlier this month revealed they were working on a next-generation patch for the original Dying Light for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with more details to release soon.

The game has now been rated for the next-generation consoles by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Dying Light is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version set to release tomorrow, October 19.

The developer is currently focused on putting the finishing touches on the sequel to Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles