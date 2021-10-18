Xbox Website Update Inspired by Xbox 360 Blades Dashboard - News

Microsoft has updated the official Xbox website with a look that is a throwback to the original Xbox 360 "blades" dashboard.

The "blades" dashboard launched alongside the Xbox 360 in November 2005 and was replaced three years later with the "New Xbox Experience" dashboard.

View the look of the new Xbox website design below:

View the original Xbox 360 "blades" dashboard below:

Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker has heard a new batch of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games would be added Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility soon in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

