Phil Spencer on Xbox Acquisitions: 'We're Definitely Not Done'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Tech Live was asked about future Xbox Game Studios acquisitions. Spencer said the company is not done, however, there is no quota and no timeline.

"We're definitely not done," said Spencer. "There's no quota, no timeline where I have to go acquire studios by a certain time, but if we find a studio where we have a good fit... absolutely."

Spencer was also asked about when Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said Xbox Game Pass had around 30 million subscribers. He is currently sticking with the last public number of 18 million and did say they will announce another number at some point.

"We're sticking with our last public number, 18 million subscribers," said Spencer. "We will announce another number at some point."

