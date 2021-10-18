Back 4 Blood Debuts in 4th on the UK Charts, FIFA 22 Remains in 1st - Sales

FIFA 22 in its third week has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 16, 2021.

Sales for the game dropped 46 percent this week, with the PS4 version accounting for 45 percent of total sales.

Far Cry 6 has remained in second place as sales dropped 66 percent in its second week. The PS5 version accounted for 38 percent of the sales, followed by the PS5 version at 31 percent. Physical sales are down by 14 percent compared to 2018's Far Cry 5 after two weeks. As a note after one week, digital sales are down by over 50 percent.

Metroid Dread has remained in third place in its second week a sales fell 63 percent.

Back 4 Blood was the only new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fourth place. The PS5 version accounted for 62 percent of the sales, followed by the PS4 version at 22 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S version at 17 percent. It should be noted the game was available on Xbox Game Pass day one.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Metroid Dread Back 4 Blood - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

