FIFA 22 Tops the French Charts as Metroid Dread and Far Cry 6 Enter the Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained first place on the French charts for week 40, 2021, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version dropped from second to fifth place.

Metroid Dread has debuted in second place. The PS5 version of Far Cry 6 debuted in third place, while the PS4 version debuted in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition

PS4 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Xbox One FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Metroid Dread FIFA 22 Metroid Dread Special Edition Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario kart 7 PC FIFA 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4

