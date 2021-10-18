The Kids We Were: Complete Edition Arrives January 26, 2022 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher and developer GAGEX announced the cinematic adventure game, The Kids We Were: Complete Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 26, 2022. It supports English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean languages.

Set in the late Japanese Showa era (the 1980s), it’s a nostalgic journey through a unique time in Japan’s recent history. Take on the role of Minato, a young boy who sets out on an unexpected and incredible summer adventure.

This game is an award-winning adventure game originally released worldwide for smartphones in February, 2020. Selected as one of the top three titles at the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020, it has also won the Special Award, and been chosen for the Best Indies category of Google Play’s Best Games of 2020.

To celebrate the release of The Kids We Were on Nintendo Switch, we’ve added a bunch of brand-new content. If you want the full experience, look no further than this, the Complete Edition!

The Complete Edition includes the full story available in the app, in addition to a new bonus episode set after the events of the main game. There are also brand-new collection items to find!

Our story begins with Minato arriving in the small town of Kagami, an exceptionally ordinary sort of place in a sleepy suburb of Tokyo.

But there’s more to this simple trip than meets the eye. Minato has a secret objective: he intends to find his missing father, who is supposedly living somewhere in the area.

Our young sleuth Minato wastes no time getting started, and soon finds a puzzling clue to his father’s whereabouts. A mysterious notebook left for him with the portentous title “The Seven Mysteries.”

With this notebook as his guide, Minato sets out on a long and difficult journey, not through space, but through time. For his destination is none other than 33 years in the past—the day his father and mother first met!

