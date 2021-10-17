Xbox Studio Compulsion Games Has Doubled in Size, Developing Third-Person Single-Player Game - News

Microsoft acquired We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games in 2018 and since the acquisition we haven't heard much on what the studio is working on.

Compulsion Games’ community developer Naila Hadjas in a recent interview with Xbox Squad revealed the developer is working on a narrative-driven single player third person action-adventure game.

"I think we give ourselves a little time to learn," said Hadjas. "It's our first game with Microsoft and we're learning a lot. We have doubled the workforce and we are adapting to it.

"The goal is to expand our zany universe, to continue to make our mark in video games as a studio that likes to make unique games, in little-used settings. For now, that's our goal. Pursue our 'legacy,' our heritage, while remaining true to ourselves."

Hadjas added production on the game started in early 2019 "a few months after We Happy Few. There was a lot of brainstorming between a few people, it started very lightly. It was gradually evolving and more and more people joined the team and now everyone is on it."

"I can't answer too much because you never really know what's going to happen. We are in full development. We are in full swing, hand in hand, on the 'hard' stages of the project."

