CRYSTAR Listed for Switch

The action RPG, CRYSTAR, has been listed for the Nintendo Switch on Amazon Japan. The list does not have a release date.

The game originally released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in October 2018, and in North America and Europe for the PS4 and PC in August 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

For when I weep, then I am strong.

A girl named Rei and Mirai, her little sister, are dragged into the afterworld of Purgatory. To save her sister, Rei signs a contract with the Demons of Purgatory to fight the monsters infesting their world. Rei and her fellow Executors must face their pasts and confront their tears to overcome the Torments and monsters ahead of them. Will Rei save her sister’s Soul before it’s too late?

About the character designers, Riuichi and ntny:

Riuichi – Character designer based in Japan. He specializes in goth-aesthetic themed characters. His CRYSTARcharacter design progress can be seen in this video clip!

– Character designer based in Japan. He specializes in goth-aesthetic themed characters. His CRYSTARcharacter design progress can be seen in this video clip! ntny – Character designer and 3D model creator. ntny has worked on multiple famous titles before CRYSTAR.

Key Features:

Fight through Your Tears in This Action RPG – Combat the Souls of the dead as you explore the afterworld of Purgatory. Play as four different characters and unlock their memories to learn the truth behind their stories and secrets.

– Combat the Souls of the dead as you explore the afterworld of Purgatory. Play as four different characters and unlock their memories to learn the truth behind their stories and secrets. Power through Grief – The battle system includes an otherworldly being who fights alongside you. Gather your grief and endure Torments to summon your Guardian!

– The battle system includes an otherworldly being who fights alongside you. Gather your grief and endure Torments to summon your Guardian! Tears Give You Strength – Crying will help you take down monsters and empower your equipment. In CRYSTAR, tears aren’t a sign of weakness, they are a sign of strength.

