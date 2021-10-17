Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC Specs Revealed, 150 GB Storage Required - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 542 Views
The official Steam page for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has revealed the PC specifications ahead of the launch of the game later this month. The Square Enix game requires 150 GB of available storage.
Check out the complete list of requirements below:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel® Core i7-4790
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. The Switch version is a cloud release.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
150 GB.
Holy shit.
150Gb plus whatever patches come post launch. I miss the days when a 10Gb game was the biggest release around...
I miss the days when we just got the game and it wasn't anywhere beyond 60gb and didn't require a ton of patches and then DLC.