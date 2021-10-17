Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC Specs Revealed, 150 GB Storage Required - News

The official Steam page for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has revealed the PC specifications ahead of the launch of the game later this month. The Square Enix game requires 150 GB of available storage.

Check out the complete list of requirements below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel® Core i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. The Switch version is a cloud release.

