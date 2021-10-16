Minecraft Topped 141 Million Monthly Active Users in August - News

Developer Mojang during Minecraft Live beyond revealing future updates for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, also provided update stats for the game.

The game had over 141 million monthly active users in August 2021, which is above the previous record of nearly 140 million monthly active users earlier this year.

The Minecraft Marketplace has generated over $350 million in revenue by creators. Over 67 percent of players have customized their experience using the Marketplace.

Over one billion hours have been logged in Minecraft multiplayer and in 2020 there were over 201 billion hours of Minecraft YouTube videos watched. This was enough to make it the most watched topic on YouTube last year.

There was no update on how many copies Minecraft has sold, however, we do know it sold over 200 million as of May 2020. It is one of the best-selling video games of all time.

