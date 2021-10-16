Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Story Trailer Released - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios during DC FanDome 2021 released the story trailer for the upcoming third-person shooter action adventure game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

View the story trailer below:

Read the latest details below:

Debuted at DC FanDome, the brand-new story trailer sheds light on the origins of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark begrudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

