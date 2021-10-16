Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions Headed to Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 2 - News

Microsoft and Mojang during Minecraft Live today announced Minecraft is coming to Game Pass for PC on November 2 as the Minecraft: PC Bundle. It includes both Java and Bedrock Editions. Minecraft was already available on Xbox Game Pass for Console.

"I’m super excited to bring this iconic game to Game Pass for PC – there are millions of players in the global Minecraft community, and we are thrilled to soon count the Game Pass PC community among them," said Xbox Game Pass Community Lead Megan Spurr.

View the Minecraft on Game Pass for PC trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

