The Day Before Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Publisher MyTona and developer Fntastic announced the open-world massively multiplayer online survival game, The Day Before, will launch for PC via Steam on June 22, 2022. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, however, a release date was not announced for the console versions.

The Day Before is an open-world massively multiplayer online survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. You wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, setting out to find answers and the resources to survive.

Key Features:

Survive at All Costs – Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources.

– Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources. Enter Places No One Else Dares – Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, becoming a legend of the new world.

– Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, becoming a legend of the new world. Discover the Vast Post-Pandemic World – Explore beautiful yet dangerous places with stunningly detailed vehicles.

– Explore beautiful yet dangerous places with stunningly detailed vehicles. Find a Colony of Survivors – Take part in the restoration of the former society before it’s too late. In the survivor colony, you can sell your loot and communicate safely with other players.

