Propnight Announced for PC - News

Publisher MyTona and developer Fntastic have announced the multiplayer physics-based prop hunt game, Propnight, for PC via Steam.

An open beta for the game will run from November 15 to 18. It will launch on November 30.

Join a thrilling party in Propnight, a multiplayer physics-based prop hunt mixed with classic horror survival.

Propnight is a one-versus-four multiplayer physics-based prop hunt mixed with classic horror survival. In a small provincial town, teenagers continue to disappear mysteriously. But who or what is behind this?

How to Play:

As a Survivor Turn into any prop to hide from a killer. Repair Propmachines to escape.

As a Killer Take the role of a savage killer. Hunt other players to win.



