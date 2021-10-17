PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison - September 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The PlayStation 5 launched November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide on November 10, 2020.

PS5 Vs. XSX|S Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 445,050 - PS5

Total Lead: 4,848,117 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 12,459,653

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 7,611,536

September 2021 is the 11th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 445,050 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 4.85 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 12.46 million units in six months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 7.61 million units.

The PlayStation 5 is currently 0.37 million units ahead of the PlayStation 4 when you align launches and the Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Xbox One by 1.67 million units.

