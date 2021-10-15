Nintendo Working to Fix Metroid Dread Bug that Prevents Progress Near the End of the Game - News

A bug has been discovered in Metroid Dread near the end of the game that prevents players from progressing. Nintendo is aware of the bug and is working on a fix.

The bug occurs when a players destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map. When this happens the game will close and display the following error message: "The software was closed because an error occurred."

To fix the issues Nintendo says to restart the game and before playing through the sequence to remove the door icon map marker to prevent the bug from occurring.

Metroid Dread is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

