Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Only Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago
When BioWare showcased the next Dragon Age last year we did not get a confirmation on what platforms it would release on.
The LinkedIn profile for Daniel Nordlander who was a Lead Player Designer on the game until October 2020 only makes mention of the game coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
VentureBeat has through its own sources confirmed the game will not be getting a release on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.
View the teaser trailer for the game below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero—someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.
This game will not come out untill atleast 2023-24 so by then PS4 and Xbox One will be ancient history.
No wonder they will skip them.
Someone has to be brave enough to move on from last gen...
Funny enough, Microsoft is already moving away from last gen way before most gaming companies are lol. The last confirmed first-party release that's coming to last gen is Halo Infinite.
Xbox is publishing CrossfireX that's releasing sometime next year on last-gen, but it's not first-party. Everything else that's confirmed: Starfield, Redfall, Avowed, Outer Worlds 2, Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, and Perfect Dark are all going to be next-gen only.
Is it confirmed that all of those will be 9th gen only, or is that your assumption?
Actually, the only that isn't 100% confirmed is Hellblade 2 as I just read it's still possible to come to last gen, but that would be really difficult considering it's being developed on UE5.
But Microsoft is still planning on making these games playable on last gen through Xbox Cloud Gaming lol
Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport are all confirmed Xbox Series/PC only. Considering all 3 are shaping up to be 2022 games, it's pretty safe to say that 2023-2024 Xbox exclusives like Outer Worlds 2, Avowed, State of Decay 3, Fable, Everwild, Indiana Jones, Perfect Dark, etc. will also be Xbox Series/PC only.
Still betting it will have a massive online influence, EA loves MT's.
Supposedly, they completely dropped it being a live-service game and will be exclusively single-player. That doesn't mean MT's can't be added down the road though.