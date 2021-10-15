Bandai Namco Establishes Indie Games Label GYAAR Studio - News

Bandai Namco announced it has established an independent games label, GYAAR Studio, to help cultivate young members of staff into top creators by allowing them to express their ideas.

The first title from the new label is the previously announced Survival Quiz CITY, which will launch for PC via Steam in 2021.

The name from GYAAR Studio comes from the character of GYAAR from Survival Quiz CITY. The name and logo was chosen to preserve the enthusiasm during the development of Survival Quiz CITY and going into future titles.

You can visit the official GYAAR Studio website here.

