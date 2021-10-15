Far Cry 6 Tops the Australian Charts, Metroid Dread Comes in 3rd - Sales

/ 385 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Far Cry 6 debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 10, 2021.

Metroid Dread debuted in third place, while Back 4 Blood debuted in fifth place.

FIFA 22 after debuting in first last week has dropped down to second place. NBA 2K22 is down one spot to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Far Cry 6 - NEW FIFA 22 Metroid Dread - NEW NBA 2K22 Back 4 Blood - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost Recon: Wildlands Hot Wheels Unleashed Insurgency: Sandstorm

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles