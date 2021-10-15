Deathloop First Major Update Out Now for PS5 and PC - News

Arkane Studios has released the first major update for Deathloop for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The update is 5 GB on PS5 and 11 GB on PC.

The update on PS5 adds a calibration screen for HDR and an onscreen poor-connection indicator. On PC the update adds Nvidia DLSS support, support for DualSense controller audio, settings for fog quality, and an onscreen poor-connection indicator.

Read the patch notes below:

PlayStation 5

Added HDR calibration screen to UI options

Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems

Improved vibrations on DualSense controller

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC

Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement

Added support for Nvidia DLSS

Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

