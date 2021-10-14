Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Achievements Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 561 Views
Following reports and leaks, Rockstar Games last week officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. It includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
What looks like the complete list of achievements for Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have been posted on the GTA Forums by user alloc8or.
Check out the list of achievements below:
Grand Theft Auto III
1 - First Day on the Job
Complete "Luigi's Girls".
2 - Without a Scratch
Deliver Mike Lips' car without a scratch on first attempt.
3 - Escape Artist
Use 20 police bribes.
4 - Disposing of the Evidence
Crush a car at the junkyard.
5 - Mob Boss
Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations".
6 - Street Sweeper
Waste 100 gang members.
7 - Planned Ahead
Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car rigged with a bomb.
8 - Got This Figured Out
Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball".
9 - By a Mile
Complete the "Turismo" race in under 180 seconds.
10 - Wreckless Driving
Perform a perfect insane stunt.
11 - Wheels Up
Complete 20 unique jumps.
12 - Come Out to Play-y-y-y
Kill 25 gang members with melee weapons / fists.
13 - Where To?
Complete 100 taxi fares.
14 - Liberty City Minute
Survive with less than 10 hp for 1 minute.
15 - Full Artillery
Use every weapon in the game at least once.
16 - A Marked Man
Complete "Last Requests".
17 - Offshore Delivery
Complete "A Drop in the Ocean".
18 - Not So Fast
Complete "The Exchange".
19 - A Gift from the King
Complete the "Kingdom Come" mission.
20 - Man Toyz
Complete every RC Toyz mission.
21 - Splish Splash
Extinguish 15 fires during a single Fire Truck mission.
22 - Playing Doctor
Complete Paramedic level 12.
23 - Going Rogue
Kill 15 criminals during one Vigilante mission.
24 - Dirty Money
Amass a fortune of $1,000,000.
25 - Right-hand Man
Earn a criminal rating of 2,500.
26 - Furious First Responder
Complete Paramedic, Firefighter, Vigilante.
27 - Liberty City Secrets
Collect 100 hidden packages.
28 - Is That All You've Got?
Achieve 100% completion.
29 - King of Liberty City
Unlock all achievements.
30 - Got Any Stories, Old Man?
Complete "Cipriani's Chauffeur".
31 - Talks a Lot
Complete all phone missions.
32 - Blood in the Streets
Pass all 20 Rampages.
33 - Instigator
Complete 10 Rampages.
34 - Chasing Paper
Amass a fortune of $500,000.
35 - Am Walkin' Here
Die from being run over.
36 - Hunting Season
Destroy five helicopters.
37 - Repeat Offender
Get busted 20 times.
38 - Cheaters Do Prosper!
Blow up 2,000 cars.
39 - Play Fetch
Complete the Portland Docks and Shoreside Vale import/export car lists.
40 - Pest Control
Deliver all emergency vehicles to the crane at the Portland Docks.
41 - Relief Pitcher
Extinguish 20 fires during a single Fire Truck mission.
42 - Like a Boss
Earn a criminal rating of 5,000 or higher.
43 - Fare Game
Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass".
44 - Recycler
Crush 25 cars.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
1 - Born in the 80's
Listen to all music stations at least once.
2 - Running Rampant
Complete Vigilante mission level 12.
3 - Iron-y
Kill the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron".
4 - Not my First Time
Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops.
5 - One is Better Than Two
Perform a 30 second wheelie.
6 - Point A to Point B
Drop off 25 passengers driving the taxi.
7 - High Quality H2O
Extinguish 10 fires.
8 - Pie Guy
Deliver 10 pizzas.
9 - Bull in a China Shop
Cause $1,000,000 in property damage.
10 - Vice City Mogul
Own 10 properties.
11 - Salutations My Little Friend
Use the M4 to take out Diaz during the mission "Rub Out".
12 - Catch Me if You Can
Achieve a six-star wanted level.
13 - Somebody Call the Wambulance?
Complete Paramedic Mission level 12.
14 - Greasy Palms
Use a police bribe to reduce your wanted level.
15 - Just Like the Real Thing
Win the RC Bandit Race.
16 - Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie
Earn a high score of 5 with the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball.
17 - Gun for Hire
Complete all assassination contracts.
18 - I'm Famous!
Earn the Stuff of Legends media attention rank.
19 - Don't Need Roads
Hit max speed in a Deluxo.
20 - Daredevil
Complete 36 unique jumps.
21 - Legal Counsel
Complete the "Riot" mission.
22 - Life of the Party
Complete the "All Hands on Deck!" mission.
23 - South American Connection
Complete the "Supply & Demand" mission.
24 - Big Heat from Little Havana
Complete the "Trojan Voodoo" mission.
25 - Chauffeur
Complete the "Publicity Tour" mission.
26 - Tommy Two-Wheels
Complete the "Hog Tied" mission.
27 - Grand Theft Auto
Retrieve every wanted vehicle at Sunshine Autos Import Garage.
28 - Bloodstained Hands
Earn the Butcher criminal rating.
29 - Take the Cannoli
Earn the Godfather criminal rating.
30 - Mischief Managed
Complete the "Keep Your Friends Close..." mission.
31 - Chopper'd Up
Kill all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades.
32 - City Sleuth
Find 100 hidden packages.
33 - Done it All
Earn 100% completion.
34 - Kingpin
Unlock all achievements.
35 - Put 'Em Up
Knock off 15 stores.
36 - Offender
Attain 50 wanted stars.
37 - Retro Lewk
Wear every outfit in the game at least once.
38 - Scouring the City
Find 50 hidden packages.
39 - Break it Up
Cause $500,000 in property damage.
40 - Target Practice
Perform 50 headshots.
41 - Prime Real Estate
Purchase all properties.
42 - Vice Vice Baby
Complete the Cherry Popper dealer subgame.
43 - Baked Distractions
Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!".
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
1 - Getting Started
Complete "Big Smoke".
2 - With Extra Dip
Buy 8 meals from Cluckin' Bell throughout the game.
3 - The End of the Line
Complete "End of the Line".
4 - Hoopin' it Up
Score at least 30 points in the basketball mini-game.
5 - A Legitimate Business
Export all three car lists.
6 - I'll Have Two Number 9s
Reach maximum weight.
7 - The American Dream
Purchase any house.
8 - Pay 'n' Spray
Use a Pay 'n' Spray with wanted level.
9 - Bike or Biker
Complete BMX or NRG challenge.
10 - Who Needs Directions?
Find Mike Toreno without any of the referenced locations during "Mike Toreno".
11 - Liberty City State of Mind
Complete the "Saint Mark's Bistro" mission.
12 - Swiss Army Strife
Max all weapon skills.
13 - School's Out
Fully complete a vehicle school.
14 - Horror of the Santa Maria
Drown.
15 - They Can't Stop All of Us
Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground during "Black Project".
16 - Smooth Moves
Perform a perfect dance routine.
17 - What the City Needs
Complete 12 levels of Vigilante.
18 - Saviour
Complete 12 levels of Paramedic.
19 - Rescue a Kitten Too?
Complete 12 levels of Firefighter.
20 - Yes I Speak English
Reach 50 fares in Taxi Mode.
21 - Lucky Spinner
Win at least $1,000 in a single spin of the Wheel of Fortune.
22 - What happens in Las Venturas...
Complete "Yay Ka-Boom-Boom".
23 - All Dressed Up for San Fierro
Complete "The Green Sabre".
24 - Not a Player
Go on at least one date with every potential girlfriend.
25 - What are the Odds
Win a race in Inside Track Betting.
26 - Double or Nothin'
Put all your money or the maximum bet on red or black and win.
27 - Assassin
Stealth kill all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes".
28 - Original Gangster
Reach maximum respect.
29 - Today Was a Good Day
Go 24 hours (in game) without breaking the law, being wanted, killing or harming anyone.
30 - Public Enemy No. 1
Reach 6 wanted stars.
31 - Chick Magnet
Achieve maximum sex appeal.
32 - Ain't Nothing But a G Thing
Own all gang warfare turfs, properties and have $1,000,000.
33 - Remastered
Earn 100% completion.
34 - ...Here we go again
Start a new game after getting 100% on a save file.
35 - I Ain't No Buster
Unlock all achievements.
36 - Sticky Fingers
Earn $50,000 through burglary missions.
37 - 81 Years Too Late
Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot).
38 - Get a Pump
Do a barbell curl or benchpress at any gym.
39 - Beat the Cock
Win the Beat the Cock marathon.
40 - Metrosexual
Spend $6,969 on clothes, hair, and tattoos.
41 - Where'd He Go?
Escape the police 20 times using the Pay 'n' Spray.
42 - High As a Kite
Fly as high as possible / Hit the height limit.
43 - Represent
Purchase a Grove Street tattoo.
44 - Assert Yourself Next Time
Fail a mission.
45 - Serial Offender
Get arrested 50 times.
46 - Freight Date
Take the train between cities.
47 - Time to Kill
Watch Credits to the end.
48 - Lots of Guns
Unlock all weapons.
