The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Console Version Delayed to November

Microids announced The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf has been delayed from October 26 to November 5 in Europe, November 16 in North America, and November 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The PC version will still launch on October 26 on Steam and GOG. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will release in 2022.

The Collector's editions for the PS4 and Xbox One have been cancelled due to issues.

Here is an overview of the game:

Once again, our beloved Smurf friends have to find a way to elude Gargamel’s evil plans! In his dark laboratory, the evil wizard Gargamel has discovered a formula allowing him to create a wicked plant, called Vileaf. This plant produces “Viletrap””seeds, which can attract Smurfs and imprison them in vegetal traps! But these Viletrap plants are also a great danger for the forest, as they are highly toxic, especially for the sarsaparilla fields!

For this very important mission, players will take control of an ace Smurf team featuring Hefty, Smurfette, Brainy and Chef! Our heroes can rely upon a very handy tool, the Smurfizer, a revolutionary invention from Handy Smurf. The Smurfizer allows the Smurfs to get rid of the foes they encounter, heal the plants afflicted by the Vileaf, as well as jump higher, glide through the air or dive.

Key Features:

Embark on a brand new journey with a unique and easy to pick up gameplay. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will appeal to all gamer profiles, fans of the cute characters, or 3D platformer aficionados, would they be beginners or experienced players.

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will appeal to all gamer profiles, fans of the cute characters, or 3D platformer aficionados, would they be beginners or experienced players. A one-of-a-kind roster! Take control of four emblematic Smurfs: Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy ,and Chef.

Take control of four emblematic Smurfs: Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy ,and Chef. The Smurfizer, a very smurful tool! Your do-it-all Smurfizer will not only allow you to heal the corrupted plants but also facilitate your progression through the game thanks to its multiple functions! Jump higher, glide, dive and overcome all the obstacles you’ll encounter!

Your do-it-all Smurfizer will not only allow you to heal the corrupted plants but also facilitate your progression through the game thanks to its multiple functions! Jump higher, glide, dive and overcome all the obstacles you’ll encounter! A platform Adventure game with a capital A! Explore each corner of the five worlds and find your way through the levels to collect all the ingredients to prepare the antidote the forest desperately needs!

Explore each corner of the five worlds and find your way through the levels to collect all the ingredients to prepare the antidote the forest desperately needs! Bring the Smurfs’ village back to life! Find useful items along the way to upgrade your Smurfizer and work towards bringing the Smurf village back to its former glory!

