Quake Free Next-Gen Update Out Now, Adds 4K and 120 FPS

Bethesda announced the free next-generation update for Quake is now available on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Anyone who purchased the game on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free.

The next-gen update adds 4K resolution and 120 frames per second to all the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. The Xbox version also support Xbox Play Anywhere, while the PS5 supports DualSense Adaptive Trigger and integrated speakers.

Read an FAQ on the next-gen update:

How do I upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X or Series S?

Upgrading Quake from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is easy! The Xbox Series X and Series S will use Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system to upgrade eligible games automatically

How do I upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5?

To upgrade your PlayStation 4 copy of Quake for PlayStation 5 systems, please follow one of the methods below based on which is most appropriate for you:

Method 1: Via the Game Hub

Navigate to the Games menu on the PlayStation 5 home screen and select the Quake game hub

Select the (…) overflow menu and select "PS5|Full|Quake PS5 Upgrade"

The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading

You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed

Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a "Play Game" button on the game hub

Method 2: Via the PlayStation Store

From your PlayStation 5, search the PlayStation Store for "Quake"

You will see the word "Purchased" on the PlayStation 5 product tile for Quake

Select the PlayStation 5 tile to launch the product page, then select "Download"

The PlayStation 5 version will start downloading

You will receive a system notification after the PlayStation 5 version has installed

Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a "Play Game" button on the game hub

How come I can't download and play the Quake 64 Add-on in the PlayStation 5 version of the game?

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work on resolving this issue.

Is there a cost to upgrade my PlayStation 4 version to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One version to Xbox Series X/Series S?

Nope! There is no additional cost to you if you are upgrading Quake from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X/Series S

Is there a time limit for how long this opportunity will be available?

There is currently no time limit. You will be able to upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/Series S or PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 at any time

Will I get the free upgrade if I play on PlayStation 4 and own an Xbox Series X/Series S?

Nope. You will only be able to upgrade PlayStation 4 eligible games to PlayStation 5. Xbox One versions of Quake will not be accessible on PlayStation 5 and vice versa

Will I get the free upgrade if I play on Xbox One and own a PlayStation 5?

Nope. You will only be able to upgrade Xbox One eligible games to Xbox Series X or Series S. PlayStation 4 versions of Quake will not be accessible on Xbox consoles and vice versa

Can I use my Xbox One save on my Xbox Series X/Series S?

Any Quake save created on Xbox One will work on Xbox Series X/Series S provided the same Xbox Live account is used

Can I use my PlayStation 4 save on my PlayStation 5?

Quake save games will not transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 consoles

Can I upgrade from the Nintendo Switch version of Quake?

Nope. The next-gen upgrades only apply to Quake on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on the same platform family

Will PC players get a free upgrade too?

Nope. The PC versions can already run at 4K resolution and 120 FPS with the appropriate hardware

