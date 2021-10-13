The Last of Us HBO Series Set Photos Provide a Look at Pedro Pascal as Joel - News

Last month Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann posted the first official photo of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series. Now some photos have leaked online that features Pedro Pascal, who is playing protagonist Joel, on set outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Canada.

View the photo of Pedro Pascal below:

Along with a photo of Pedro Pascal, there were also photos posted online of the set itself, which can be viewed below:

Finally! Pedro Pascal (Joel) is photographed for the first time on the set of The Last of Us HBO in Edmonton, AB

📸 @KristinRaworth pic.twitter.com/6XcXpyuEvy — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) October 13, 2021

Some more amazing shots from the set of #TheLastofUs. 🌿



📸 jefrosonic | Instagram pic.twitter.com/2hxuc6ulkF — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 12, 2021

