Nintendo Switch OLED Had a Significantly Bigger Launch in the UK Than Switch Lite - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch OLED Model on Friday, October 8. The console had a strong start in the UK, according to GfK Entertainment.

The Switch OLED boosted Switch sales to the 14th biggest week ever for the Switch in the UK. The 13 higher weeks were all during peak Christmas and Black Friday sales, or the launch week of the Switch itself.

The console easily beat out the launch week of the Nintendo Switch Lite, which had the 57th biggest week for the Switch. The Switch Lite had a slow start and now accounts for 20 percent of Switch sales since it launched.

The Switch OLED accounted for 70% of all Switch sales last week and after just one week accounts for seven percent of all Switch sales in the UK in 2021.

The biggest week for the Switch in the UK was Black Friday 2019, then Black Friday 2018, followed by Black Friday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

