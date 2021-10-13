PlayStation Plus to Add 3 Bonus PlayStation VR Games Starting in November - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 345 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced starting in November PlayStation Plus subscribers will get access to three bonus PlayStation VR games for no extra charge to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PSVR.
More information on the PSVR games coming to PlayStation Plus will be released in the next few weeks.
"Since the PS VR launch, we have seen a diverse range of unique experiences that showcase a sense of presence we set out to achieve with this platform, including critically acclaimed games such as the thrilling sights and sounds action shooter Rez Infinite, the epic rescue mission platformer Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and the stealth action of Hitman 3," said PlayStation's Isabelle Tomatis.
Here are the most played PlayStation VR games:
- Rec Room
- Beat Saber
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Here are the most played PlayStation VR games by region:
- Europe: Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- North America: Rec Room, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall: Zero Hour
- Japan: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, Gran Turismo Sport
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Here are the most PlayStation VR games:"
"Here are the most PlayStation VR games by region:"
The most what?
Beat Saber may be worth it since it is the game of the list I don`t have but wanted to play.
Didn't read the first 3 paragraphs , scrolled down and got excited for a second when the first word I read was Beat Saber. Oh well, hopefully the games we get are a pretty good.