PlayStation Plus to Add 3 Bonus PlayStation VR Games Starting in November

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced starting in November PlayStation Plus subscribers will get access to three bonus PlayStation VR games for no extra charge to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PSVR.

More information on the PSVR games coming to PlayStation Plus will be released in the next few weeks.

"Since the PS VR launch, we have seen a diverse range of unique experiences that showcase a sense of presence we set out to achieve with this platform, including critically acclaimed games such as the thrilling sights and sounds action shooter Rez Infinite, the epic rescue mission platformer Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and the stealth action of Hitman 3," said PlayStation's Isabelle Tomatis.

Here are the most played PlayStation VR games:

Rec Room

Beat Saber

PlayStation VR Worlds

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Here are the most played PlayStation VR games by region:

Europe: Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 biohazard North America: Rec Room, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall: Zero Hour

Rec Room, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall: Zero Hour Japan: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, Gran Turismo Sport

