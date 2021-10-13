Saints Row Trailer Features the Districts of Santo Ileso - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have released a new trailer for Saints Row that takes a look at the various districts and locations in Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row city to date!

View the video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

We have our targets locked on a brand new city—Santo Ileso—a melting pot of big city business and darkened alley street crime, the perfect place to start a new criminal empire and the biggest and best playground we have ever created. Also, on a side note, the best Tacos in the American South West, (Chalupracarbra has a certain “kick” to it, if you know what I mean). The law in this city? Never heard of her. You don’t become self-made by following laws, right? Well, if you do—it sounds SUPER boring, so we’ll do it our way, thanks. The city offers a range of criminal ventures to further your interests (and make some sweet cash to boot—rent doesn’t pay itself).

You play as whoever you want in your journey from Newbie to Boss, kicking ass and fighting… well not crime obviously. We’ll talk more about our most extensive character creator ever in time, but it wouldn’t be a Saints Row game if you couldn’t roleplay in a range of roles from bank manager to green-skinned zombie alien monster, would it? Wherever you are in that spectrum, you do you, or.. not, we’re here for it. Plus, as is the custom, we have seamless untethered co-op so you and a friend can create those Saints Row moments together—friendship really is magic.

Key Features:

Witness the Birth of The Saints – Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.

– Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor. Discover the Weird, Wild, West – Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.

– Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert. Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.

– Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures. Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns – Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.

– Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun. Take to the Streets and the Skies – Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.

– Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around. Unprecedented Customization – Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.

– Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles. Seamless Co-Op – Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / drop-out co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action; play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who’s the Boss now?

Saints Row will launch on February 25, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles