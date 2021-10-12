Here are the Best-Selling Metroid Games of All Time in the UK - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 898 Views
Last week saw the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, along with Metroid Dread. The game debuted in third place on the UK charts and was the highest-grossing Metroid game at launch in the UK, beating out the previous record holder Metroid Prime on the GameCube. This is without including digital sales.
GamesIndustry has now collected a list of the best-selling Metroid games of all time in the UK. Metroid Dread after just two days is already the eighth best-selling entry in the franchise.
The Metroid series in the UK has never been a huge success with sales of just over 600,000 units combined. It should be noted the original Metroid is not included as it launched before charts.
The Metroid Prime sub-series takes the top four spots with the original Metroid Prime (GCN) in the top spot, followed by Metroid Prime 3: corruption (Wii), Metroid Prime: Hunters (DS), then Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GCN).
Here are the top 15 best-selling Metroid games in terms of unit sold via GfK Entertainment data:
|Position
|Year
|Title
|Format
|1
|2003
|Metroid Prime
|Nintendo GameCube
|2
|2007
|Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
|Nintendo Wii
|3
|2006
|Metroid Prime: Hunters
|Nintendo DS
|4
|2004
|Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
|Nintendo GameCube
|5
|2002
|Metroid Fusion
|Gameboy Advance
|6
|2010
|Metroid: Other M
|Nintendo Wii
|7
|1992
|Metroid 2: The Return of Samus
|Gameboy
|8
|2021
|Metroid Dread
|Nintendo Switch
|9
|2004
|Metroid: Zero Mission
|Gameboy Advance
|10
|2017
|Metroid: Samus Returns
|Nintendo 3DS
|11
|2009
|Metroid Prime Trilogy
|Nintendo Wii
|12
|1994
|Super Metroid
|SNES
|13
|2007
|Metroid Prime Pinball
|Nintendo DS
|14
|2016
|Metroid Prime: Federation Force
|Nintendo 3DS
|15
|2005
|Metroid (NES Classic)
|Gameboy Advance
Here are the top 15 best-selling Metroid games in terms of revenue:
|Position
|Year
|Title
|Format
|1
|2003
|Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
|Nintendo Wii
|2
|2007
|Metroid Prime
|Nintendo GameCube
|3
|2006
|Metroid Prime: Hunters
|Nintendo DS
|4
|2004
|Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
|Nintendo GameCube
|5
|2002
|Metroid Fusion
|Gameboy Advance
|6
|2021
|Metroid Dread
|Nintendo Switch
|7
|2010
|Metroid: Other M
|Nintendo Wii
|8
|2017
|Metroid: Samus Returns
|Nintendo 3DS
|9
|2009
|Metroid Prime Trilogy
|Nintendo Wii
|10
|2004
|Metroid: Zero Mission
|Gameboy Advance
|11
|1994
|Super Metroid
|SNES
|12
|1992
|Metroid 2: The Return of Samus
|SNES
|13
|2007
|Metroid Prime Pinball
|Nintendo DS
|14
|2016
|Metroid Prime: Federation Force
|Nintendo 3DS
|15
|2005
|Metroid (NES Classic)
|Gameboy Advance
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Prime was probably my favorite GameCube game and I'm so hyped for the 4, hopefully Nintendo will show us something for 2022! :)
I think they could have showed a little in the last direct but wanted to give Dread it's moment. I'm sure they will want to keep the Metroid hype rolling with a tease for MP4 and the announcement of their remake/collection project.
The UK didn’t get Metroid 1 or 2?
Metroid 2 is on the chart up there at #7.
As for the NES game, from what I can tell the oldest organization that tracks the sale of console games in the UK, UKIE, wasn't founded until after that game was released. If we had to guess, the sales of Metroid 1 were similar to those of Metroid 2 across Europe ioverall, so that's roughly where the NES game would place.