Here are the Best-Selling Metroid Games of All Time in the UK

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 898 Views

Last week saw the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, along with Metroid Dread. The game debuted in third place on the UK charts and was the highest-grossing Metroid game at launch in the UK, beating out the previous record holder Metroid Prime on the GameCube. This is without including digital sales.

GamesIndustry has now collected a list of the best-selling Metroid games of all time in the UK. Metroid Dread after just two days is already the eighth best-selling entry in the franchise. 

The Metroid series in the UK has never been a huge success with sales of just over 600,000 units combined. It should be noted the original Metroid is not included as it launched before charts.

The Metroid Prime sub-series takes the top four spots with the original Metroid Prime (GCN) in the top spot, followed by Metroid Prime 3: corruption (Wii), Metroid Prime: Hunters (DS), then Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GCN).

Here are the top 15 best-selling Metroid games in terms of unit sold via GfK Entertainment data:

Position Year Title Format
1 2003 Metroid Prime Nintendo GameCube
2 2007 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Nintendo Wii
3 2006 Metroid Prime: Hunters Nintendo DS
4 2004 Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Nintendo GameCube
5 2002 Metroid Fusion Gameboy Advance
6 2010 Metroid: Other M Nintendo Wii
7 1992 Metroid 2: The Return of Samus Gameboy
8 2021 Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch
9 2004 Metroid: Zero Mission Gameboy Advance
10 2017 Metroid: Samus Returns Nintendo 3DS
11 2009 Metroid Prime Trilogy Nintendo Wii
12 1994 Super Metroid SNES
13 2007 Metroid Prime Pinball Nintendo DS
14 2016 Metroid Prime: Federation Force Nintendo 3DS
15 2005 Metroid (NES Classic) Gameboy Advance

Here are the top 15 best-selling Metroid games in terms of revenue:

Position Year Title Format
1 2003 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Nintendo Wii
2 2007 Metroid Prime Nintendo GameCube
3 2006 Metroid Prime: Hunters Nintendo DS
4 2004 Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Nintendo GameCube
5 2002 Metroid Fusion Gameboy Advance
6 2021 Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch
7 2010 Metroid: Other M Nintendo Wii
8 2017 Metroid: Samus Returns Nintendo 3DS
9 2009 Metroid Prime Trilogy Nintendo Wii
10 2004 Metroid: Zero Mission Gameboy Advance
11 1994 Super Metroid SNES
12 1992 Metroid 2: The Return of Samus SNES
13 2007 Metroid Prime Pinball Nintendo DS
14 2016 Metroid Prime: Federation Force Nintendo 3DS
15 2005 Metroid (NES Classic) Gameboy Advance

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2zosteven (8 hours ago)

just about every game listed here is amazing!

Imaginedvl (8 hours ago)

Prime was probably my favorite GameCube game and I'm so hyped for the 4, hopefully Nintendo will show us something for 2022! :)

xMetroid Imaginedvl (7 hours ago)

I think they could have showed a little in the last direct but wanted to give Dread it's moment. I'm sure they will want to keep the Metroid hype rolling with a tease for MP4 and the announcement of their remake/collection project.

Greenfox (7 hours ago)

Gee, in just 4 days Dread is already the 8th.

Kakadu18 (7 minutes ago)

Great launch. Now it'll hopefully have enough legs to be the best selling lifetime.

SanAndreasX (3 hours ago)

That's a lot of awesome in one chart.

Jumpin (6 hours ago)

The UK didn’t get Metroid 1 or 2?

Salnax Jumpin (6 hours ago)

Metroid 2 is on the chart up there at #7.

As for the NES game, from what I can tell the oldest organization that tracks the sale of console games in the UK, UKIE, wasn't founded until after that game was released. If we had to guess, the sales of Metroid 1 were similar to those of Metroid 2 across Europe ioverall, so that's roughly where the NES game would place.

Jumpin Salnax (4 hours ago)

Ah, thanks, missed that one.
And that explanation makes sense.

